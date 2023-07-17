Left Menu

Rajasthan received Rs 1,024.4 crore green tax in last five years: Minister

The Rajasthan government has received Rs 1,024.4 crore as green tax in the last five years, the state assembly was told on Monday. Addressing members in the Rajasthan assembly in a written reply, Minister of State for Transport Brijendra Singh Ola said the government received Rs 1,024.4 crore green tax between 2018-19 and 2022-23.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-07-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:39 IST
Rajasthan received Rs 1,024.4 crore green tax in last five years: Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has received Rs 1,024.4 crore as green tax in the last five years, the state assembly was told on Monday. Addressing members in the Rajasthan assembly in a written reply, Minister of State for Transport Brijendra Singh Ola said the government received Rs 1,024.4 crore green tax between 2018-19 and 2022-23. Replying to a question by BJP MLA Satish Poonia, Ola said the figure was available as per the accounts prepared after tallying the numbers with figures received from the Accountant General. He said there is no official information available regarding the inclusion of Jaipur and Jodhpur in the list of 15 most polluted cities of the world in the report of the World Health Organisation. He said the one-time tax and surcharge on other taxes and green tax imposed on old and new vehicles are collected under the Rajasthan Transport Infrastructure Development Fund under the Rajasthan Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1951 and surcharge on stamp duty is collected under the Rajasthan Stamp Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars in India: Auto Cos

Bharat NCAP a step in right direction; to encourage production of safe cars ...

 India
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US ...

 United States
3
Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

Mexican journalist shot to death in Acapulco: Prosecutor

 Mexico
4
Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space operators: Report

Hong Kong's weak commercial property market squeezing out coworking space op...

 was

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023