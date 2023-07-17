Left Menu

Rajnath hails Modi, Adityanath for putting UP in high growth trajectory

Singh, who inaugurated two national highway projects worth Rs 3,300 crore here along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari, said, The vision of Modi and mission of Yogi Adityanth have written a new chapter of development in Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh. He asserted that the chief minister is fully committed to building a new Uttar Pradesh by setting the goal of making it a one trillion dollar economy, which will be achieved in the near future.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-07-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 21:41 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@DefenceMinIndia)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for putting Uttar Pradesh in the high growth trajectory. Singh, who inaugurated two national highway projects worth Rs 3,300 crore here along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari, said, ''The 'vision' of Modi and 'mission' of Yogi Adityanth have written a new chapter of development in Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh.'' He asserted that the chief minister is fully committed to building a new Uttar Pradesh by setting the goal of making it a one trillion dollar economy, which will be achieved in the near future. The minister also hailed Gadkari for bringing an ''infrastructure revolution'' in the country.

''It is Modi's charismatic leadership that India's economy, which was ranked 11th in the world in terms of size before 2014, is now ranked fifth,'' Singh was quoted as saying in an official release. Singh, who is also the local MP, emphasised that India ranks third in terms of purchasing power. “The world's renowned financial firm Morgan Stanley has expressed confidence that in four years, that is, by 2027, India's economy will become the third largest in the world,” he said. The defence minister added that the highway inaugurated here will prove to be a milestone.

