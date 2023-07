BRIEF-Xinhua Reports Typhoon Talim Makes Landfall In China's Guangdong

Xinhua: * TYPHOON TALIM MAKES LANDFALL IN CHINA'S GUANGDONG

* NEARLY 230,000 PEOPLE IN GUANGDONG HAD BEEN EVACUATED TO SAFETY AS OF 5 P.M. MONDAY * LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN GUANGDONG HAVE ORDERED CLOSURE OF 68 COASTAL TOURIST DESTINATIONS, CALLED BACK 2,702 FISHING VESSELS

* LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN GUANGDONG HAVE ORDERED 8,262 FISH-FARMING WORKERS TO BE EVACUATED ASHORE * NATIONAL METEOROLOGICAL CENTER SAID TYPHOON IS EXPECTED TO MOVE TO BEIBU GULF IN SOUTH CHINA SEA

* NMC SAID TYPHOON MAY MAKE SECOND LANDFALL IN COASTAL AREA OF GUANGXI ZHUANG AUTONOMOUS REGION ON TUESDAY MORNING

