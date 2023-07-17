Typhoon Talim lands in China's Guangdong - Xinhua
Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 22:07 IST
Typhoon Talim made landfall in the coastal area of south China's Guangdong province on Monday night, according to the National Meteorological Center, state media Xinhua reported. Nearly 230,000 people in Guangdong had been evacuated to safety as of 5 p.m. local time on Monday, Xinhua reported.
Local authorities ordered the closure of 68 coastal tourist destinations, called back 2,702 fishing vessels and ordered 8,262 fish-farming workers to be evacuated ashore, according to Xinhua.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- Typhoon Talim
- Xinhua
- China
- Guangdong
