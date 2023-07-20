Dalmia Bharat Q1 profit falls 30 pc at Rs 144 crore
Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Thursday reported a 29.75 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 144 crore in the June quarter, impacted by higher expenses. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 205 crore in the first quarter of the last fiscal year, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 3,624 crore as compared to Rs 3,302 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses were higher at Rs 3,496 crore in the first quarter of 2023-24, up from Rs 3,075 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said. ''Though we have strong conviction in our ability to outperform the industry, this quarter has been a disappointment as against our expectations,'' Dalmia Bharat Ltd Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Puneet Dalmia said. He said the cement industry is in the midst of a strong demand environment on the back of a sustained push by the government on infrastructure and a robust real estate cycle already kicking in. The company remains focused on seizing the emerging demand opportunities, sustaining its position as a cost leader and delivering sustainable return to stakeholders, Dalmia said.
During the first quarter, the company said its volume increased 12.4 per cent year-on-year to 7 million tonnes.
