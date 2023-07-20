Left Menu

Hubble discovers swarm of boulders escaping asteroid Dimorphos after DART impact

Updated: 20-07-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:34 IST
Hubble discovers swarm of boulders escaping asteroid Dimorphos after DART impact
Image Credits: NASA, ESA, David Jewitt (UCLA); Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

In September 2022, NASA's DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Tes) spacecraft intentionally impacted asteroid Dimorphos in a meticulously orchestrated maneuver. In a remarkable turn of events, the Hubble Space Telescope has now discovered a swarm of boulders escaping from the asteroid.

According to NASA, these boulders, ranging in size from three feet to 22 feet across, were possibly shaken off the asteroid when it slammed the half-ton DART impactor spacecraft into Dimorphos at approximately 14,000 miles per hour. The total mass of these detected boulders is about 0.1% of the mass of the asteroid.

These boulders, as NASA said, were likely not shattered pieces caused by the impact itself. Instead, they were already scattered across the asteroid's surface, as evidenced in the final close-up picture taken by the DART spacecraft just moments before its collision, a mere seven miles above the asteroid's surface.

"This is a spectacular observation – much better than I expected. We see a cloud of boulders carrying mass and energy away from the impact target. The numbers, sizes, and shapes of the boulders are consistent with them having been knocked off the surface of Dimorphos by the impact," said David Jewitt of the University of California at Los Angeles, a planetary scientist who has been using Hubble to track changes in the asteroid during and after the DART impact. He estimates that the impact shook off 2% of the boulders on the asteroid's surface.

The discovery opens up a new dimension for studying the aftermath of DART impact using Hera, an upcoming mission of the European Space Agency. Hera will arrive at the binary asteroid in late 2026 and perform a detailed post-impact survey of the asteroid.

 

