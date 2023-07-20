Left Menu

Maha: Three dead in rain-related incidents in Palghar district

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons died on Thursday in separate rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Palghar district, which witnessed heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day, an official said.

As a result of heavy showers lashing parts of Palghar since Tuesday, several low-lying areas of the district have been inundated, chief of the District Disaster Management Cell, Vivekanand Kadam, told PTI. ''Three persons were travelling in a car between Vangaon and Chinchani Road in the wee hours of Thursday, when their vehicle veered off the road in Kaloli village before it fell into water by the roadside and drifted away. Nearby residents came to their rescue and saved two of them,'' he said.

But the third person got swept away, he said. The body of the 51-year-old victim, identified as Kiran Sankhe was later recovered and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and the local police registered a case of accidental death, Kadam said.

In another incident, a man died after falling into a water-filled bund at Khamloli village, he said. In the third incident, a 19-year-old man drowned in Kapase lake where he went to swim with his friends. His body was later fished out and sent to the government hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, more than 80 people stranded in flood water at Vasai in the district were moved to safety, Kadam said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued on Thursday said 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall was likely in several places in Palghar and adjoining Thane over the next 48 hours, another official said. Authorities have declared a holiday for schools on Friday and Saturday in Palghar in view of a red alert of very heavy rains issued by the IMD, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

