Mumbai: 100 persons evacuated as precautionary step after landslide in Ghatkopar

Around 100 persons were shifted to a safer location as a precautionary measure after a landslide in Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Thursday, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 10am in Vajan Kata, Jangleshwar Mandir area, after which residents of 25-30 houses were taken to a municipal school in the vicinity, he said.

Due to the landslide, a large tree fell on the roof of the temple located in Pitamaha Ramji Nagar, prompting N Ward authorities to decide on evacuating people as a precautionary measure, he added.

The metropolis has seen 25 incidents of tree-branch fall, five of house collapse and eight short circuit cases since Thursday morning, civic officials said.

Incidentally, despite forecast by India Meteorological Department of very heavy rains, civic officials pointed out that Mumbai's island city, eastern suburbs and western suburb reported average rainfall of 21.51 millimetres, 23.87 mm, and 21.83 mm, respectively, in the 10-hour period between 8am and 6pm on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)