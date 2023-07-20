Left Menu

Mumbai: 100 persons evacuated as precautionary step after landslide in Ghatkopar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 20:44 IST
Mumbai: 100 persons evacuated as precautionary step after landslide in Ghatkopar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around 100 persons were shifted to a safer location as a precautionary measure after a landslide in Bhatwadi area of Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Thursday, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 10am in Vajan Kata, Jangleshwar Mandir area, after which residents of 25-30 houses were taken to a municipal school in the vicinity, he said.

Due to the landslide, a large tree fell on the roof of the temple located in Pitamaha Ramji Nagar, prompting N Ward authorities to decide on evacuating people as a precautionary measure, he added.

The metropolis has seen 25 incidents of tree-branch fall, five of house collapse and eight short circuit cases since Thursday morning, civic officials said.

Incidentally, despite forecast by India Meteorological Department of very heavy rains, civic officials pointed out that Mumbai's island city, eastern suburbs and western suburb reported average rainfall of 21.51 millimetres, 23.87 mm, and 21.83 mm, respectively, in the 10-hour period between 8am and 6pm on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023