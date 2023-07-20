Astronomers discover most distant relaxed galaxy cluster to date

Astronomers using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and other telescopes have discovered a relaxed galaxy cluster about 8.4 billion light-years from Earth, making it the most distant relaxed galaxy cluster to date.

This distant and unusually young galaxy cluster, named SPT-CL J2215-3537 (SPT2215 for short), features an important characteristic - being relaxed, meaning it exhibits no signs of disruptions by violent collisions with other clusters of galaxies.

Another intriguing aspect of SPT2215 is the large amount of star formation happening in its centre. This indicates that much of the hot gas in the cluster has cooled down enough to allow the formation of new stars. In most galaxy clusters, the hot gas is typically kept from cooling and forming stars due to a central supermassive black hole, which generates powerful outbursts that prevent cooling.

Additionally, SPT2215 has a very large galaxy at its centre, which is also quite isolated, with no other galaxies within about 600,000 light-years that are anywhere near as bright or extended. This suggests that the galaxy cluster has not merged with another cluster in about the last billion years, giving another piece of evidence that it is a relaxed galaxy cluster.

Astronomers have discovered the most distant "relaxed" galaxy cluster to date — the farthest cluster ever spotted that is not being disrupted by violent collisions with other clusters of galaxies: https://t.co/APOuS0M2qC pic.twitter.com/W96XHGI9NG — Chandra Observatory (@chandraxray) July 20, 2023

In addition to Chandra, the discovery was made possible with NSF/DOE's South Pole Telescope, the Dark Energy Survey project in Chile and NASA's Spitzer Observatory. In the above image, the blue cloud represents the X-ray gas observed by Chandra while cyan and orange are a combination of ultraviolet, optical, and infrared light from the Hubble telescope.