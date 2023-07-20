Left Menu

Monsoon to stay active in Rajasthan until next week

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-07-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 22:14 IST
Monsoon to stay active in Rajasthan until next week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The monsoon is likely to remain active in most parts of Rajasthan until next week with the state witnessing heavy rains at isolated places in the next two days, the MeT said on Thursday.

A spokesperson of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre said there is a strong possibility of the formation of a new low-pressure area in the north-west Bay of Bengal on July 24, due to which the monsoon could stay active the until next week.

This low-pressure area will likely be created as a result of the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast on Thursday, the spokesperson said.

He added that rain activities are likely to intensify in most parts of the state from July 22-23.

The state is likely to experience light to moderate rain in most parts and heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in southern and western Rajasthan during the next two days, owing to this fresh low-pressure area, the MeT spokesperson said.

On Thursday, Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rains in some parts and heavy rains at isolated places, the Meteorological Department said.

According to weather data in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Sanchore in Jalore was the wettest in the state with 8 cm rainfall, followed by 6 cm at Nathdwara in Rajsamand, 5 cm each at Salumbar in Udaipur, Kolayat in Bikaner, and Ratangarh in Churu. From Thursday morning to evening, 23.8 mm of rainfall was recorded in Bikaner, 16.5 mm in Jalore, 11 mm in Jaipur, and 7 mm in Sikar, the MeT added.

Most parts of the state recorded maximum temperatures ranging between 33.3 degrees Celsius and 38.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while Wednesday night's temperature ranged between 24 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023