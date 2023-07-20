Monsoon to stay active in Rajasthan until next week

The monsoon is likely to remain active in most parts of Rajasthan until next week with the state witnessing heavy rains at isolated places in the next two days, the MeT said on Thursday.

A spokesperson of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre said there is a strong possibility of the formation of a new low-pressure area in the north-west Bay of Bengal on July 24, due to which the monsoon could stay active the until next week.

This low-pressure area will likely be created as a result of the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast on Thursday, the spokesperson said.

He added that rain activities are likely to intensify in most parts of the state from July 22-23.

The state is likely to experience light to moderate rain in most parts and heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in southern and western Rajasthan during the next two days, owing to this fresh low-pressure area, the MeT spokesperson said.

On Thursday, Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rains in some parts and heavy rains at isolated places, the Meteorological Department said.

According to weather data in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Sanchore in Jalore was the wettest in the state with 8 cm rainfall, followed by 6 cm at Nathdwara in Rajsamand, 5 cm each at Salumbar in Udaipur, Kolayat in Bikaner, and Ratangarh in Churu. From Thursday morning to evening, 23.8 mm of rainfall was recorded in Bikaner, 16.5 mm in Jalore, 11 mm in Jaipur, and 7 mm in Sikar, the MeT added.

Most parts of the state recorded maximum temperatures ranging between 33.3 degrees Celsius and 38.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while Wednesday night's temperature ranged between 24 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)