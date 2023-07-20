Left Menu

Fire engulfs industrial unit in Palghar district; none hurt

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-07-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 23:11 IST
A fire broke out in an industrial unit in the MIDC area of Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, but no casualty was reported, fire brigade officials said.

The blaze at the unit manufacturing dyes and allied products was reported in the evening after which two fire engines and firefighters were rushed to the spot at around 7.30 pm, they said.

The flames, which could be seen from a long distance, were doused after two hours, but there was no casualty, said an official.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, he said.

Areas around MIDC Boisar, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, experienced foul odour caused by burning of chemicals in the unit.

