No trace of baby girl which fell into creek in rain-hit Thane district; search stopped
The girls mother and grandfather were returning to Bhiwandi after taking her to a hospital in Mumbai when the incident took place on Wednesday.As the train stopped between Thakurli and Kalyan stations amid heavy rains, the father and daughter got down on the tracks and started walking, said a police official.
The search for a four-month-old girl which fell into a creek in Thane district was stopped on Thursday evening as the child remained untraceable, an official said.
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Kalyan-Dombivli fire brigade searched the Ulhas river and creek as far as Mumbra but in vain, he said. Kalyan tehsildar Jairaj Deshmukh told PTI that the search operations were stopped after darkness fell. ''Tomorrow we will take a decision on further search,'' he said. The girl's mother and grandfather were returning to Bhiwandi after taking her to a hospital in Mumbai when the incident took place on Wednesday.
As the train stopped between Thakurli and Kalyan stations amid heavy rains, the father and daughter got down on the tracks and started walking, said a police official. The baby girl slipped from her grandfather's hands and fell into the creek below, he said.
