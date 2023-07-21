Left Menu

No trace of baby girl which fell into creek in rain-hit Thane district; search stopped

The girls mother and grandfather were returning to Bhiwandi after taking her to a hospital in Mumbai when the incident took place on Wednesday.As the train stopped between Thakurli and Kalyan stations amid heavy rains, the father and daughter got down on the tracks and started walking, said a police official.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-07-2023 00:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 00:12 IST
No trace of baby girl which fell into creek in rain-hit Thane district; search stopped
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The search for a four-month-old girl which fell into a creek in Thane district was stopped on Thursday evening as the child remained untraceable, an official said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Kalyan-Dombivli fire brigade searched the Ulhas river and creek as far as Mumbra but in vain, he said. Kalyan tehsildar Jairaj Deshmukh told PTI that the search operations were stopped after darkness fell. ''Tomorrow we will take a decision on further search,'' he said. The girl's mother and grandfather were returning to Bhiwandi after taking her to a hospital in Mumbai when the incident took place on Wednesday.

As the train stopped between Thakurli and Kalyan stations amid heavy rains, the father and daughter got down on the tracks and started walking, said a police official. The baby girl slipped from her grandfather's hands and fell into the creek below, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023