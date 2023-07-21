International Moon Day gives boost to peaceful cooperation in space
UN News | Updated: 21-07-2023 01:48 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 01:48 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Cathy Sham
- Space Frequency Coordination Group
- The UN General Assembly
- UN Sustainable
- Earth
- Treaty
- The United States
- Use of Outer Space
- Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration
- International Moon Day
- Artemis
- Question of the Peaceful Use of Outer Space
- Moon
- Magna Carta
- Apollo 11
- NASA
- International Telecommunication Union
- States
- General Assembly's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft moves closer to runway
NASA OSIRIS-REx mission gears up for 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid sample catch
NASA’s Starling to test new technologies for autonomous swarm navigation on four CubeSats launching next week
Watch | NASA's Webb captures thousands of galaxies including one never seen before
NASA's asteroid explorer 'Psyche' nearly complete ahead of October launch