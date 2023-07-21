Russia says there are no talks on any alternative to lapsed grain deal
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:20 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Friday that Moscow was ready to explore options on grain exports, but that there were no current talks on an alternative to the Black Sea grain deal. The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to help prevent a global food crisis by allowing grain blocked by the conflict in Ukraine to be safely exported from Black Sea ports.
Russia announced it was withdrawing from the deal on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Turkey
- Sergei Vershinin
- Russia
- Russian
- Moscow
- United Nations
- Black Sea
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian jets harass US drone aircraft over Syria for the 2nd time in 24 hours
Russian cruise missile attack on Ukraine city of Lviv kills 6 people and injures dozens
Ukraine ends rescue operations in Lviv after Russian attack killed 10
West clashes with Russia and Iran at UN over Tehran''s uranium enrichment and drones for Russia
Armed rebellion by Wagner chief Prigozhin underscores erosion of Russian legal system