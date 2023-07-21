Left Menu

China supplying equipment to Russia it shouldn't, French diplomat says

as far as we know they are not delivering massively military capacities to Russia but (we need that to be) no delivery." French officials told CNN that Bonne was referencing both dual-use technologies and non-lethal assistance, such as helmets and body armour. The White House and Macron's office did not immediately return Reuters' requests for comment.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:25 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron's top diplomatic adviser said China was delivering items that could be used as military equipment to Russia, although not on a massive scale. Asked at the Aspen Security Forum if the West had seen any evidence that China has armed Russia in any way in the war in Ukraine, Emmanuel Bonne, the head of Macron's diplomatic team at the Elysee Palace, said: "Yes, there are indications that they are doing things we would prefer them not to do," he told the moderator late on Thursday.

When pressed on whether China was delivering weapons, Bonne said: "Well, kind of military equipment ... as far as we know they are not delivering massively military capacities to Russia but (we need that to be) no delivery." French officials told CNN that Bonne was referencing both dual-use technologies and non-lethal assistance, such as helmets and body armour.

The White House and Macron's office did not immediately return Reuters' requests for comment. China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia since Moscow's all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Chinese embassy in Paris did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Bonne rarely speaks to the media on-the-record, but regularly briefs reporters on background. He was part of Macron's diplomatic delegation during the French president's trip to China in April and has been Macron's point of contact with top Chinese officials. "What we need most is Chinese abstention." Bonne said. "We need them to understand that Ukraine is a conflict of global magnitude and that we cannot afford Ukraine to lose for reasons of principle, but also for reasons which are very operational.

Bonne was asked what things China shouldn't do. "The delivery of weapons certainly, economic support," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

