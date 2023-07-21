Left Menu

Heavy rains forecast for few places in Himachal Pradesh, orange alert sounded

More rains are forecast for Himachal Pradesh, the local weather office Friday said while issuing an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places on Saturday.The MeT also sounded a yellow warning for heavy rains at a few places from July 23 to 25.Isolated spells of very heavy rainfall are likely in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur districts, while heavy rain may occur in Una, Hamirpur, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur districts on Saturday, the MeT added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:27 IST
Heavy rains forecast for few places in Himachal Pradesh, orange alert sounded
  • Country:
  • India

More rains are forecast for Himachal Pradesh, the local weather office Friday said while issuing an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places on Saturday.

The MeT also sounded a yellow warning for heavy rains at a few places from July 23 to 25.

Isolated spells of very heavy rainfall are likely in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur districts, while heavy rain may occur in Una, Hamirpur, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur districts on Saturday, the MeT added. On Friday, light to heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh. According to weather data in the past 24 hours till 5.30 pm, Palampur was the wettest in the state recording 147 mm of rainfall, followed by 50 mm at Dharamshala, 34 mm at Manali, and 27 mm at Dalhousie. Since the onset of the monsoon in the hill state on June 24, as many as 138 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and road accidents, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Response Centre. The state has suffered a loss of Rs 4,986 crore. A total of 586 houses have been damaged completely and 5,030 partially. Damaged properties also include 234 shops and 1500 cowsheds in the state. About 605 roads are still closed in the state, according to the centre.

A team sent by the Centre is visiting rain-hit areas in the state to assess the losses, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023