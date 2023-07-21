Left Menu

Maha: Five killed in lightning strikes in Bhandara, Gondia

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 21-07-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 20:43 IST
Maha: Five killed in lightning strikes in Bhandara, Gondia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were killed in incidents of lightning strikes in different parts of Maharashtra's Gondia and Bhandara districts on Friday, an official said.

Fourteen women were working on a paddy farm in Nilaj village in Bhandara district around 3.30 pm, when lightning struck and killed two of them and injured three others, district disaster management officer Abhishekh Naamdas said. Vacchala Bawanthade and Lata Gadve, both aged 55 years, died on the spot, he said.

The injured women were rushed to the district hospital, where their condition is said to be stable, he said.

In a similar incident, a man working in a field in Bondri village of Mohadi tehsil was struck by lightning, while a man and a woman were killed in lightning strikes at different places in Gondia, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023