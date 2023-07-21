Left Menu

CMS Info Systems net profit rises 22 pc in Jun qtr

The cash logistics business revenue rose 12 per cent to Rs 351 crore and gave an operating profit of Rs 94 crore, and the revenue from managed services and technology solutions business grew by 17 per cent to Rs 182 crore, and operational profit of Rs 34 crore.During the quarter the company handled the highest-ever quarterly currency throughput at Rs 3.3 lakh crore, which was 6 per cent more than the 12 trailing months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 21:20 IST
CMS Info Systems net profit rises 22 pc in Jun qtr
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

CMS Info Systems, which is into banking logistics and technology services, on Friday reported a 22 per cent growth in net income to Rs 87 crore for the June 2023 quarter on higher revenue.

Its revenue grew 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 512 crore in the reporting quarter, from which it earned a margin of 29.6 per cent, the company said in a statement. The cash logistics business' revenue rose 12 per cent to Rs 351 crore and gave an operating profit of Rs 94 crore, and the revenue from managed services and technology solutions business grew by 17 per cent to Rs 182 crore, and operational profit of Rs 34 crore.

During the quarter the company handled the highest-ever quarterly currency throughput at Rs 3.3 lakh crore, which was 6 per cent more than the 12 trailing months. Managed services business has won Rs 150 crore of new orders in the quarter and successfully installed 5,200 plus ATMs for PNB, thus becoming the largest managed services provider for that bank.

Its vice-chairman Rajiv Kaul said despite being a traditionally weak quarter, which was further impacted by unseasonal rains affecting pockets of rural consumption, and withdrawal of the 2000 currency notes, the company could earn 22 per cent net income. PIT BEN BAL BAL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023