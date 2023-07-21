NASA’s OSIRIS-REx team conducts most realistic rehearsal yet for recovering first major asteroid sample

NASA has concluded a major rehearsal event to recover a sample return capsule mounted on the agency's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which is currently on its way back to Earth with an estimated half-pound of pristine asteroid material aboard. The capsule will land at the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range on September 24.

For the unversed, OSIRIS-REx collected a sample from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu in October 2020 and has been travelling back to Earth with it since May 2021.

The rehearsal, which took place at the real landing location on July 18-20, was the most realistic rehearsal yet. It included helicopter training for the mission team members who will fly by helicopter to retrieve the capsule from the site where it will land this fall.

Scenes from space rock band practice. 🤘🎸Recovery teams in Utah rehearsed how they'll retrieve the asteroid sample collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. Delivery to Earth is set for Sept. 24, 2023. See images of the #ToBennuAndBack practice run: https://t.co/4K62zVUsnw pic.twitter.com/AiRLoNSCBJ — NASA (@NASA) July 20, 2023

The asteroid Bennu sample contains primitive material, which likely includes organic compounds that are fundamental to all life on Earth. Studying this material could provide critical insights into the early solar system and the formation of the Sun and planets from the swirling cloud of gas and dust.

One of the primary goals of the OSIRIS-REx mission is to gain a deeper understanding of the evolution of organic molecules throughout the history of the solar system. The Bennu sample, unaltered by Earth's environment, offers a pristine look into a time when our solar system was still in its infancy.

Unlike meteorites that are exposed to Earth's environment, the Bennu sample has been shielded from our planet's atmosphere and surface conditions, making it an invaluable source of information.