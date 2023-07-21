Left Menu

Nine killed in rain-related incidents in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-07-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 21:56 IST
Nine people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

Five people -- two in Ghazipur and one each in Farukhabad, Gonda and Sitapur -- died due to snake bites. A death each was caused by drowning in Pilibhit and Farrukhabad, while two persons died due to excess rain in Mainpur, it said, Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar said in a statement.

According to the Irrigation Department, the Ganga river was flowing above the danger mark in Budaun and Farukhabad, while the Yamuna breached the danger mark in Mathura.

People in 385 villages of 13 districts -- Agra, Aligarh, Bijnor, Budaun, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur and Shamli -- have been affected by floods.

Kumar said all embankments in the state are safe at present.

