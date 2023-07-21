Rains batter Mumbai, road traffic affected in many areas

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas and disrupting vehicular traffic in the city and suburbs.

Most parts of the city and suburbs witnessed heavy spells of rain. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) observatories at Colaba in south Mumbai and Santacruz in the western suburbs recorded rainfall of 92.2 mm and 115.2 mm, respectively, between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Waterlogging was reported in Andheri, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur and some other places.

The civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) diverted buses on more than 12 routes in Sion area in the afternoon, an official said.

Motorists and pedestrians were severely inconvenienced as the Andheri subway was closed for traffic due to flooding.

The railway authorities maintained that trains on the Western, Central and Harbour lines were running normally, though commuters complained of delays of up to 10 to 15 minutes.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) evening Monsoon report, several areas in the city and suburbs received more than 100 mm rain from 8 am to 6 pm. The highest 130 mm rainfall was recorded at Ghatkopar, followed by 124 mm at Bandra West and 116 mm at Kurla.

The civic body claimed that spells of heavy rain were recorded between 12 noon to 3 pm and during the same period there was a high tide of 4.21 metres. This led to waterlogging. It received 14 complaints of tree or branches falling, 12 complaints of short circuit and four complaints of house collapse.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday evening visited some flood-prone areas like Hindmata and Andheri.

Speaking to reporters, Chahal said Mumbai received 125 mm rainfall in four hours, but water in low- lying areas receded relatively quickly due to 275 pumps that were operational when heavy rains and high tide coincided.

In the wake of `Orange' alert denoting the likelihood of heavy rains issued by the IMD for Saturday, the civic chief appealed to the citizens to stay indoors and venture out only if necessary.

Chahal also urged the citizens living in 95 buildings identified as `very dangerous' to shift to safer places instead of putting their lives in danger. The municipal corporation is ready to make alternative arrangement. Commuters complained that suburban services of Central railway were running 10 to 20 minutes late during the evening rush hour, while the services were 10 to 15 minutes late on the Western Railway route.

