Raigad landslide survivors to be provided temporary shelter in containers

Survivors of the landslide at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district will be provided temporary shelter in 60 shipping containers requisitioned by the district administration, said an official at the Konkan divisional headquarters on Friday.

As per the Raigad district disaster management office, of the 229 residents of the village, located on a hill slope around 80km from Mumbai, 22 died in the July 19 landslide, while ten others were injured. Also, 111 residents were safe, while 86 persons were yet to be traced.

An official release from the office of the Deputy Director of Publicity, Konkan division, said within hours of the tragedy striking the remote village on Wednesday night, Divisional Commissioner Mahendra Kalyankar reached the spot along with Raigad collector Yogesh Mhase and a team of senior officials.

Since then, Kalyankar has been overseeing relief and rescue works at the landslide site, the release said.

The Konkan division consists of seven districts, including Raigad and Thane.

In order to avoid any hurdles in relief and rescue works, the administration has been taking the assistance of local residents, who know the hilly terrain, as well as social organisations, it said.

Four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NRDF) comprising 100 jawans, 80 personnel of the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), 82 workers of an adventure park, 460 workers of state-run city planning agency CIDCO besides more than 900 other people, including villagers and NGO members, are engaged in the relief and rescue works, said the release.

Around 5,000 food packets have been distributed to the needy so far and flood lights installed to facilitate search operation in the night, it said.

As many as 60 containers have been requisitioned to be used as transit camps for the survivors and 40 of them have already reached the location, said the release.

In addition, 20 temporary toilets and an equal number of bathrooms have been prepared at the site.

Modern equipment have been requisitioned from different agencies, but it is difficult to move them to the landslide site due to difficult terrain, the release said.

Meanwhile, a team of activists and leaders of the NCP from Thane district led by local leaders has left for the village along with relief materials, said a party release.

