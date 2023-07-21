Left Menu

Himachal CM Sukhu seeks special financial aid for hill states affected by natural calamities

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-07-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 22:21 IST
Himachal CM Sukhu seeks special financial aid for hill states affected by natural calamities
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday advocated for financial assistance on a different pattern for Himachal Pradesh and other hill states affected by natural calamities, considering their geographical conditions and high cost of construction.

Sukhu held a meeting with an eight-member central team led by financial advisor, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Ravneesh Kumar, which visited Himachal Pradesh to assess the damage caused by heavy rains and flash floods in the state.

Himachal Pradesh should also get adequate financial succour on the analogy of the assistance provided by the central government to Uttarakhand during the natural disaster in Kedarnath in June 2013, the chief minister said.

He also sought immediate assistance from the Centre for the losses the state suffered due to flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains, an official statement said.

Roads, power and the water supply schemes suffered extensive damage and it will take enough time to restore them permanently, Sukhu said.

The Himachal Pradesh government has also written a letter to the central government for interim relief, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023