`Extremely heavy' rain alert for hilly areas of Pune district, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 22:24 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of ''heavy to extremely heavy'' rains in isolated places in the ghat (hilly) areas of Pune district, Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday.
''As the monsoon is becoming active and vigorous over Maharashtra, `red alert' is issued for areas of Konkan, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and a few districts of Vidarbha,'' said an IMD official here.
Overcast conditions will prevail in Pune city and light to moderate rains are likely to occur, he said.
