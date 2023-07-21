Gambia 'advanced in exploring legal action over toxic Indian cough syrup
Reuters | Banjul | Updated: 21-07-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 22:33 IST
- Country:
- The Gambia
Gambia's government is "far advanced" in exploring avenues for potential legal action against Atlantic Pharmaceuticals and Maiden Pharmaceuticals over toxic cough syrups that were imported from India, it said on Friday.
At least 70 children in Gambia, most under 5 years old, died from acute kidney injury believed to be caused by the medicine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gambia
- Atlantic Pharmaceuticals
- Maiden Pharmaceuticals
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World Bank approves US$ 4.5M grant to improve quality of health services in Gambia
INSIGHT-The meds they bought were toxic. Now Gambian parents seek justice
INSIGHT-The meds they bought were toxic. Now Gambian parents seek justice
Gambia 'advanced' in exploring legal action over toxic Indian cough syrup
Gambia 'advanced' in exploring legal action over toxic Indian cough syrup