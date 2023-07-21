Left Menu

Jaishankar attends key meeting of Global Crisis Response Group

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 22:48 IST
Jaishankar attends key meeting of Global Crisis Response Group
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday virtually attended a crucial meeting of the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) chaired by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

In a Twitter post, Jaishankar said he highlighted at the meeting efforts by India's G20 presidency in various areas, including those for adoption of an action plan for accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On July 7, the Ministry of External Affairs said India has joined the Champions Group of the GCRG following an invitation from the UN Secretary General to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The GCRG was set up by the UN Secretary General (UNSG) in March last year to address urgent and critical global issues such as food and energy security challenges.

The work of the GCRG is overseen by the Champions Group.

''Represented India in the Champions Meeting of the Global Crisis Response Group chaired by UNSG @antonioguterres,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

The external affairs minister said he also highlighted India's commitment under its G20 presidency to implement a common framework for debt service suspension initiative in a predictable, timely, orderly and coordinated manner; and promoting just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023