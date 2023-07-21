Left Menu

Water-logging, damage to roads reported following incessant rains in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-07-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 23:00 IST
Water-logging, damage to roads reported following incessant rains in Telangana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several roads were damaged and water-logging was reported in various parts of Telangana, including the capital city, on Friday following incessant rains in the last three days.

Some residential localities at Gajularamaram, Rajendranagar here witnessed inundation and the Hussain Sagar lake was filled to the brim.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Ronald Ross, who visited rain-hit areas asked field-level officials to be alert.

No loss of life due to the rains has been reported so far, an official release quoted him as saying.

The Commissioner said 428 monsoon emergency teams and 27 Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams have been working to address rain-related problems.

Several rivulets were in spate in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Medak and other districts following rainfall which caused damage to roads. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting to review the situation arising out of heavy rains, enquired about the water level in Godavari river in the temple town of Bhadrachalam.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari apprised the CM of the measures taken by authorities, according to an official release.

The administration in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district is assessing the water levels at Bhadrachalam and is prepared to take up relief measures, she said.

Rao directed that the administration should be vigilant in view of the rain forecast for the next couple of days, the release added.

In its Daily Weather Report of Telangana (at 0830 hours on Friday), the IMD said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial and others on July 22 and 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023