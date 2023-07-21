Left Menu

Delhi to wrap up pre-G20 sprucing up by July 31

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 23:05 IST
Delhi to wrap up pre-G20 sprucing up by July 31
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has set the deadline of July 31 for the agencies to wrap up the repair work on roads, parks, flyovers, and underpasses underway for the G-20 Summit, officials said. Delhi is hosting the G20 Summit on September 8-10. A meeting chaired by Delhi LG VK Saxena was held earlier this week to review the sprucing up of the city underway ahead of the event.

An order issued by the LG Secretariat set a deadline of July 31 for most of the preparation works.

The meeting decided that overall cleanliness of roads, footpaths, underpasses, over-bridges, streets, parks, public spaces, and commercial areas should be completed by July 31.

IAS officers deployed district-wise will update the LG about progress on a daily basis, officials said.

All potholes, damaged footpaths and central verges, road paints, reflectors, signages, electric poles, green cover, landscaping of police booths and other public utilities on roadside like public toilets and ATMs will also be tended to by July 31, they said. Special focus will be on areas around the Summit venue. All roadside encroachments, garbage, unauthorised parking, and other such things will also be removed by the deadline. All kinds of defacement of properties, including unauthorised advertisements should be removed at once, the order said.

All advertisements which are of ''poor quality'' should also be replaced by July 31, according to the order. A monitoring committee formed at the district will oversee the civic overhaul. The committees will have as their members district magistrates, deputy commissioners of police, MCD deputy commissioner, NDMC secretary, and chief engineers of the Delhi Development Authority.

One of the responsibilities of these committees will be to find gaps in cleanliness, sanitation and general upkeep of places in their jurisdiction and suggest ways to fix them and upload them on Delhi E-monitoring mobile app. The monitoring committees will be coordinated by the IAS officers of Delhi government who will be supported by DANICS cadre probationers, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023