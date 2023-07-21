Mars Helicopter set to soar through Martian skies after long break

After the 52nd flight of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter in late April, NASA lost contact with the tiny helicopter as it descended to land on the Martian surface. The mission team re-established contact on June 28 and now the rotorcraft is all set for its next flight on the Red Planet.

Ingenuity's next flight, Flight 53, is scheduled to take place no earlier than July 22. During this flight, the helicopter is expected to fly 666 ft (203 meters) north for 137 seconds.

Back at it! 🚁The #MarsHelicopter is gearing up for Flight 53. Ingenuity will take to the Martian skies no earlier than July 22, and is expected to fly 666 ft (203 meters) north for 137 seconds. https://t.co/OdDm7eQVCc pic.twitter.com/0cN5tnAQSk — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) July 21, 2023

Ingenuity's first flight on April 19, 2021, marked the first time a powered, controlled flight was achieved on another world. Subsequent flights allowed the tiny helicopter to explore further, capturing high-resolution images of the Martian terrain.

Ingenuity also serves as a scout for NASA's Perseverance rover which acts as a radio relay between the helicopter and mission controllers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. Perseverance is on a mission to search for signs of ancient life on Mars. Its primary objective is to collect and store Martian rock and soil samples that could potentially contain signs of past microbial life. These samples will be brought back to Earth for detailed analysis by scientists in laboratories.