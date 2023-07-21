Left Menu

Mars Helicopter set to soar through Martian skies after long break

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 21-07-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 23:34 IST
Mars Helicopter set to soar through Martian skies after long break
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

After the 52nd flight of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter in late April, NASA lost contact with the tiny helicopter as it descended to land on the Martian surface. The mission team re-established contact on June 28 and now the rotorcraft is all set for its next flight on the Red Planet.

Ingenuity's next flight, Flight 53, is scheduled to take place no earlier than July 22. During this flight, the helicopter is expected to fly 666 ft (203 meters) north for 137 seconds. 

Ingenuity's first flight on April 19, 2021, marked the first time a powered, controlled flight was achieved on another world. Subsequent flights allowed the tiny helicopter to explore further, capturing high-resolution images of the Martian terrain.

Ingenuity also serves as a scout for NASA's Perseverance rover which acts as a radio relay between the helicopter and mission controllers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. Perseverance is on a mission to search for signs of ancient life on Mars. Its primary objective is to collect and store Martian rock and soil samples that could potentially contain signs of past microbial life. These samples will be brought back to Earth for detailed analysis by scientists in laboratories.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023