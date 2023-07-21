Left Menu

Three injured, seven houses damaged in rain-related incidents in Odisha

At least three people were injured and seven houses were damaged in rain-related incidents in Odisha on Friday, officials said.Road connectivity to Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana was affected for some time as NH 316 near Motu in Malkangiri district got submerged under water.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-07-2023 23:49 IST
At least three people were injured and seven houses were damaged in rain-related incidents in Odisha on Friday, officials said.

Road connectivity to Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana was affected for some time as NH 316 near Motu in Malkangiri district got submerged under water. However, the connectivity was later restored as water receded, a revenue department official said.

A huge branch of Sal tree fell during a weekly market, injuring three people, including two women, in Maithili block of Malkangiri.

Local tehsildar Chandan Kumar Bhoi said two of them were seriously injured and admitted to hospitals.

At least seven houses were damaged as two banyan trees got uprooted and fell on the structures in Malkangiri town.

The affected people were provided shelter and food at the local municipal council office, said council executive officer Kanhu Charan Patnaik. Meanwhile, although intensity of rainfall dipped in coastal areas, heavy downpour was witnessed in southern and western parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange warning, predicting heavy to very heavy rain in one or two places in Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Bolangir districts till 8.30 am on Saturday. The weather office also predicted heavy rain in one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur and Balasore districts.

The IMD, however, said the intensity of rainfall will deceased over the next three days.

According to a bulletin, a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast has moved towards Andhra Pradesh and is likely to move west-northwestwards over the next two days.

The IMD, however, also warned of the possibility of the formation of a fresh low pressure area over Bay of Bengal around July 24, which may bring more rain for Odisha.

