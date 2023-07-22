Left Menu

Delhi's green cover to be increased to 25% in coming years: CM Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2023 12:40 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 11:44 IST
Delhi's green cover to be increased to 25% in coming years: CM Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Delhi's green cover has to be increased from the existing 23 per cent to 25 per cent in the coming years to make the national capital world's greenest and cleanest city.

Kejriwal, attending a Van Mahotsav where Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena was the chief guest, said this year, more than one crore saplings will be planted across the city.

He said, 27.5 lakh saplings have already been planted.

Kejriwal said, at 23 per cent, Delhi's green cover was higher than cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru as well as London and New York.

During the event held at Asola Bhati Mines wildlife sanctuary, 5.5 lakh saplings were planted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023