Delhi's green cover to be increased to 25% in coming years: CM Kejriwal
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Delhi's green cover has to be increased from the existing 23 per cent to 25 per cent in the coming years to make the national capital world's greenest and cleanest city.
Kejriwal, attending a Van Mahotsav where Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena was the chief guest, said this year, more than one crore saplings will be planted across the city.
He said, 27.5 lakh saplings have already been planted.
Kejriwal said, at 23 per cent, Delhi's green cover was higher than cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru as well as London and New York.
During the event held at Asola Bhati Mines wildlife sanctuary, 5.5 lakh saplings were planted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
- London
- Bengaluru
- Mumbai
- V K Saxena
- Kolkata
- Asola Bhati Mines
- Delhi
- Kejriwal
- Arvind Kejriwal
ALSO READ
Vistara flight to Kolkata suffers technical snag; returns to Delhi
Stopped from exercising franchise in rural polls, allege voters near Kolkata’s New Town
Delhi LG V K Saxena calls on HM Amit Shah
Delhi facing waterlogging as drains were not properly cleaned: LG V K Saxena
Lack of planning for sewer lines, drainage and water harvesting responsible for waterlogging in Delhi: LG V K Saxena.