Delhi's green cover to be increased to 25% in coming years: CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Delhi's green cover has to be increased from the existing 23 per cent to 25 per cent in the coming years to make the national capital world's greenest and cleanest city.

Kejriwal, attending a Van Mahotsav where Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena was the chief guest, said this year, more than one crore saplings will be planted across the city.

He said, 27.5 lakh saplings have already been planted.

Kejriwal said, at 23 per cent, Delhi's green cover was higher than cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru as well as London and New York.

During the event held at Asola Bhati Mines wildlife sanctuary, 5.5 lakh saplings were planted.

