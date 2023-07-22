Left Menu

Bihar tops among all states in reducing poverty: Minister

Citing the National Multidimensional Poverty Index MPI A Progress Review 2023, released by the NITI Aayog earlier this week, Bihar Planning and Development Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said around 2.25 crore people have escaped multidimensional poverty in the state, the fastest reduction in the country.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-07-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 11:49 IST
Bihar tops among all states in reducing poverty: Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar has topped among all states in reducing poverty as it witnessed a significant decline in the number of poor people from 51.89 per cent of its population to 33.76 per cent between 2015-16 and 2019-21, a minister said. Citing the 'National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI): A Progress Review 2023’, released by the NITI Aayog earlier this week, Bihar Planning and Development Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said around 2.25 crore people have escaped multidimensional poverty in the state, the ''fastest'' reduction in the country. The multidimensional poverty measure is a means to capture the complexity of poverty that considers dimensions of well-being beyond just monetary penury.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Yadav said, “According to the latest report released by the NITI Aayog, nearly 13.51 crore people moved out of multidimensional poverty between 2015-16 and 2019-21 in India with the fastest reduction seen in Bihar (18.13 per cent), followed by Madhya Pradesh (15.94 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (14.75 per cent), Odisha (13.66 per cent) and Rajasthan (13.55 per cent).'' It is a ''matter of pride'' for the people of Bihar that the Nitish Kumar-led state government has ''succeeded'' in reducing poverty in the state, he said. ''According to the report, rural areas of the state witnessed a remarkable decline in poverty from 56 per cent to 36.95 per cent. The national average of poverty reduction is 13.31 per cent,'' Yadav said. The report provided multidimensional poverty estimates for 36 states and Union Territories and 707 administrative districts. The parameters considered are aligned with the sustainable development goals and include three dimensions - health, education and standard of living.

“As far as health indicators in Bihar are concerned, there is a significant decrease in the percentage of the population who are deprived of several facilities. There is a 14.75 per cent decline in the population who are deprived of nutrition indicators,'' he said. On the front of years of schooling under the education indicator, the deprivation percentage is 7.11, the minister said, adding that the same is the case with access to cooking fuel, electricity and bank accounts under the quality of living standard.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023