LOPAR triggers moderate rainfall in Odisha, another brewing in Bay of Bengal

There is, however, no forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall anywhere in the state.The IMD issued yellow alert be updated of likely heavy rainfall in one or two places in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Deogarh and Boudh districts till 8.30 am of Sunday.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 22-07-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 11:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Odisha received light to moderate rainfall in districts spread across it as well as the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Saturday due to the low pressure area (LOPAR) in the Bay of Bengal, the met office said. The rainfall activities are likely to continue till July 27 as another LOPAR will be formed in the Bay of Bengal on July 24 but the intensity will decrease over the next two days, it said. There is, however, no forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall anywhere in the state.

The IMD issued yellow alert (be updated) of likely heavy rainfall in one or two places in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Deogarh and Boudh districts till 8.30 am of Sunday. Reports of moderate rainfall and lightning were received from these districts as well as Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nayagarh and Kandhamal. The IMD advised people to keep a watch on the weather and move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strikes. Meanwhile, in flash flood-hit Malkangiri district at least three people were injured and seven houses were damaged in rain-related incidents in the district, officials said.

Agricultural fields remained submerged, though the water has receded from the roads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

