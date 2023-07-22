Three of four Starling CubeSats complete first commissioning stage ahead of schedule

Following the July 17 launch, NASA's Starling mission, a swarm of small autonomous satellites in the low Earth orbit, is undergoing a series of preparation and testing activities, called the commissioning phase, in space.

The primary objective of these four Starling CubeSats is to demonstrate autonomous communications, positioning, manoeuvring, and decision-making capabilities in space. The four spacecraft will test these technologies over the next six months, around 355 miles above Earth.

According to NASA, three of four Starling satellites have completed spacecraft bus commissioning ahead of schedule. The spacecraft bus commissioning is the first stage in the commissioning phase, with the two others being payload commissioning and propulsion system commissioning.

"As of July 21, the mission team continues working to establish robust two-way communications with the fourth spacecraft so that it can join its fellow CubeSats in the next stage of commissioning," NASA wrote in a blog post on Friday.

After a successful launch, our Starling mission team has communicated with all four Starling #CubeSats. Three of four have completed the first commissioning stage ahead of schedule, with one left to go! 🛰️ Learn more: https://t.co/WOIRadzSl6 pic.twitter.com/GszGWENQRp — NASA Ames (@NASAAmes) July 21, 2023

The Starling mission is a crucial step forward in advancing self-coordinating robotic swarms for future science and exploration missions. This technology is expected to revolutionize the way we conduct space missions and explore celestial bodies such as the Moon, Mars, and deep space.

Insights gained from this mission will be invaluable for upcoming projects like the HelioSwarm mission, which will launch nine spacecraft to study the Sun like never before.