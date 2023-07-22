Left Menu

Three of four Starling CubeSats complete first commissioning stage ahead of schedule

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-07-2023 12:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 12:07 IST
Three of four Starling CubeSats complete first commissioning stage ahead of schedule
Image Credit: Blue Canyon Technologies/NASA
  • Country:
  • United States

Following the July 17 launch, NASA's Starling mission, a swarm of small autonomous satellites in the low Earth orbit, is undergoing a series of preparation and testing activities, called the commissioning phase, in space.

The primary objective of these four Starling CubeSats is to demonstrate autonomous communications, positioning, manoeuvring, and decision-making capabilities in space. The four spacecraft will test these technologies over the next six months, around 355 miles above Earth.

According to NASA, three of four Starling satellites have completed spacecraft bus commissioning ahead of schedule. The spacecraft bus commissioning is the first stage in the commissioning phase, with the two others being payload commissioning and propulsion system commissioning.

"As of July 21, the mission team continues working to establish robust two-way communications with the fourth spacecraft so that it can join its fellow CubeSats in the next stage of commissioning," NASA wrote in a blog post on Friday.

The Starling mission is a crucial step forward in advancing self-coordinating robotic swarms for future science and exploration missions. This technology is expected to revolutionize the way we conduct space missions and explore celestial bodies such as the Moon, Mars, and deep space.

Insights gained from this mission will be invaluable for upcoming projects like the HelioSwarm mission, which will launch nine spacecraft to study the Sun like never before.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023