Death toll in landslide at Maharashtra village rises to 25

The male deceased was identified as Kishan Tirkat, 27, officials said.Teams of the NDRF and other government agencies resumed their search and rescue operation at the landslide site, located in a hilly terrain, in the morning. This is the third day of the search operation.The massive landslide hit Irshalwadi, a tribal village located on a hill slope in the coastal district, around 80km from Mumbai, on Wednesday night.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-07-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 13:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Search and rescue teams on Saturday recovered three bodies from the debris at the landslide-affected Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district, taking the death toll in the tragedy to 25, an official said.

The deceased include two women and a man, he said.

''Bodies of two women and a man were recovered from the landslide site in Irshalwadi on Saturday,'' an official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

With this, the death toll in the landslide tragedy has gone up to 25, he said, adding that the search and rescue work is still underway as 83 persons are yet to be traced.

The deceased women were identified as 32-year-old Mahi Madhu Tirkat, Aashi Pandurang (around 50 years). The male deceased was identified as Kishan Tirkat, 27, officials said.

Teams of the NDRF and other government agencies resumed their search and rescue operation at the landslide site, located in a hilly terrain, in the morning. This is the third day of the search operation.

The massive landslide hit Irshalwadi, a tribal village located on a hill slope in the coastal district, around 80km from Mumbai, on Wednesday night. At least 17 of 48 houses in the village were fully or partially buried under the landslide debris.

As the village, overlooked by Irshalgad fort, a popular trekking destination, does not have a pucca road, earth movers and excavators could not be easily moved and the rescue operation is being carried out manually, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

