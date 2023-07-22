Left Menu

FM Sitharaman visits Srimantapur integrated land port in Tripura

The Union Minister, who had inaugurated Srimantapur ICP in Sonamura subdivision in 2016 as the Minister of State for Commerce, visited the integrated land port and a jetty built on the banks of Gomati river. He said a permanent jetty will be built on the banks of river Gomati to facilitate inland water connectivity from Sonamura to Daudkandi in Bangladesh.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 22-07-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 18:36 IST
FM Sitharaman visits Srimantapur integrated land port in Tripura
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday visited Srimantapur Integrated Land Port (ICP) in Tripura's Sepahijala district, an official said. ''The Union Minister, who had inaugurated Srimantapur ICP in Sonamura subdivision in 2016 as the Minister of State for Commerce, visited the integrated land port and a jetty built on the banks of Gomati river. She was happy to come across the use of the ICP- both in terms of trade and passengers,'' chief commissioner of central excise, Northeast, Yogendra Garg, told reporters. Sitharaman, who inaugurated the GST building here on Friday, also held a meeting with the officials of customs and land ports authority of India (LPAI) to know about the bilateral trade volume and other facilities to boost trade and business. He said a permanent jetty will be built on the banks of river Gomati (to facilitate inland water connectivity from Sonamura to Daudkandi in Bangladesh). The Centre has already sanctioned Rs 6.50 crore to construct a permanent jetty to facilitate bilateral trade through the ICP. On being asked about dredging from Sonamura to Daudkandhi (Bangladesh), he said it will be done on the basis of trade potential and the process will be a contributory sort. The 94-km proposed waterway from Sonamura to Daudkandi needs to undergo dredging to increase water level for free movement of vessels. A ship carrying 10MT cement from Minabazar in Bangladesh to Sonamura via Daudkandi, which was seen as a trial run for the proposed waterway, was stuck in the river because of low water level on September 5, 2020. Garg also laid emphasis on fencing of the 6.50 km Indo-Bangla border to contain narcotic smuggling.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023