PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 22-07-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 18:41 IST
Man killed after being hit by shooting stone in J-K's Ramban
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A 55-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a rolling stone from a hillock amid heavy rains in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Abdul Rashid Bhat was on his way to Chakki in Pogal Paristan area when he was fatally hit by the shooting stones, Tehsildar Nasir Javed said.

He said Pogal Paristan witnessed heavy rains, cloudburst and flash floods in the morning, also damaging a residential house at Alinbass-A, Chanbas, while a portion of Ukhral-Senabathi road was damaged.

A bridge abutment near Magarkote, Sujmatrna was swept away in the flash floods, leaving several villages including Khowra, Dragali, Dardahi and Ahma without connectivity, the official said.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

