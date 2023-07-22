Haryana CM Khattar conducts aerial survey of flood damage in Sirsa, Fatehabad

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday conducted an aerial survey to assess the flood situation in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts.

He also held a meeting with officers of both districts at the Air Force Station in Sirsa and directed them to continue the relief and rescue work and take prompt action, according to an official statement.

The Haryana government is working hard to rescue those who have been adversely affected by the flood and provide all possible timely support to them, Khattar said.

''I am personally monitoring the situation in both Sirsa and Fatehabad districts. In this hour of need, we are standing with our people. Whatever loss has been caused to the people as a result of this flood will be compensated once the evaluation is completed.

''Farmers can register the details of crop damage on the e-fasal Kshatipoorti portal. The portal will remain open for one month,'' the chief minister said.

He directed officials of the district administration, health department and animal husbandry department to act promptly to help those who are stuck in flood-hit areas.

Khattar also sought information from the deputy commissioners of both districts regarding the waterlogging status in flood-affected areas and directed that funds given by the government should be disbursed to the panchayats as well.

Several districts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by the recent heavy downpour that has left normal life paralysed and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land.

