Homebuyers stage protest at Rera office against builder for not refunding money

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 22-07-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 21:25 IST
Homebuyers of a realty project staged a protest outside the office of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HERERA) here against the builder for neither refunding the money nor completing the project.

Homebuyers of Supertech Hughes project at Sector 68 in the city also met with Union minister and local MP Rao Inderjit Singh and demanded strict action against the builder. They said that all buyers want a refund of their hard-earned money.

Homebuyers allege that the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) has directed the builder to return their money for failing to complete the project within the time but the company has not complied with the RERA order.

The builder is neither returning the money nor completing the project, they alleged. Possession of flats was due in 2017 but till date flats have not been constructed, a homebuyer, SK Sachdeva, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

