Left Menu

Roads, houses damaged due to heavy rains, cloudbursts in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 22-07-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 22:12 IST
Roads, houses damaged due to heavy rains, cloudbursts in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
  • Country:
  • India

Many roads, houses and shops were damaged as heavy rains and cloudbursts hit several places here, officials said on Saturday.

No casualties have been reported in rain-related incidents so far, they said.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela sought information regarding the situation from the District Disaster Control Room in the early hours of Saturday, the officials said.

He also spoke to public representatives and enquired about people affected by the rains and the damage caused in their respective areas.

Ruhela instructed all deputy district magistrates to ensure relief work is carried out on a war footing and financial aid is distributed to the affected people on Saturday itself, the officials said.

A few cottages of a tourist resort were damaged due to landslide debris in Gangnani in Barkot tehsil, they said.

The debris also entered the premises of Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School in Gangnani. However, all the students are safe, they said.

Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School warden Sarojini said it rained heavily in the area last night and as a result, water and debris accumulated on the campus.

State Disaster Response Force personnel reached the school and brought the situation under control, she said.

The Yamunotri national highway has been blocked at many places between Barkot and Gangnani due to the landslides. Efforts are being made to reopen the road for traffic, the officials said.

Cloudbursts and landslides also occurred in Chhara Khad in Purola. Several vehicles parked on roads were buried under the debris. The affected people were shifted to safer places on Saturday morning, they said.

A landslide also occurred near Dhauntri village.

The power supply in the region was disrupted due to the rains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023