Left Menu

Astronomers discover two-faced dead star for the first time

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-07-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 22:54 IST
Astronomers discover two-faced dead star for the first time
Image Credit: K. Miller, Caltech/IPAC

Astronomers have discovered an unusual white dwarf star, the scalding remains of stars like our Sun, with two faces. One side of the dead star's surface is composed primarily of hydrogen, while the other side is helium.

The newly-discovered white dwarf, nicknamed Janus, lies about 1,300 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus. It was discovered by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), a wide-field sky survey to detect and study various celestial events that change in brightness or position over time.

Ilaria Caiazzo, a postdoctoral scholar at Caltech and the lead author of the new study had been looking for highly magnetized white dwarfs. One candidate object stood out for its rapid changes in brightness, so she decided to investigate further with the CHIMERA instrument at Palomar, as well as HiPERCAM on the Gran Telescopio Canarias in Spain's Canary Islands. Janus was found to be rotating on its axis every 15 minutes based on these data.

To understand the nature of this unusual star further, subsequent observations were conducted using the W. M. Keck Observatory atop Maunakea in Hawaiʻi. Using a spectrometer, the astronomers revealed the presence of hydrogen when one side of the white dwarf was visible and only helium when the other side came into view.

The presence of such different compositions on Janus's surface has baffled astronomers. They have put forward some possible theories to explain this phenomenon, with one suggesting that the star might be undergoing a rare phase of white dwarf evolution, which could involve complex processes occurring within the star.

"Not all, but some white dwarfs transition from being hydrogen- to helium-dominated on their surface. We might have possibly caught one such white dwarf in the act," Caiazzo explained.

The researchers also speculate that magnetic fields could be playing a crucial role in this process. If this is the case, the fields are thought to change the pressure and density of the atmospheric gases.

"The magnetic fields may lead to lower gas pressures in the atmosphere, and this may allow a hydrogen ‘ocean' to form where the magnetic fields are strongest," says co-author James Fuller, professor of theoretical astrophysics at Caltech.

Discovering more of these unique white dwarfs will be crucial in deciphering the mystery.

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023