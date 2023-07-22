Astronomers discover two-faced dead star for the first time

Astronomers have discovered an unusual white dwarf star, the scalding remains of stars like our Sun, with two faces. One side of the dead star's surface is composed primarily of hydrogen, while the other side is helium.

The newly-discovered white dwarf, nicknamed Janus, lies about 1,300 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus. It was discovered by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), a wide-field sky survey to detect and study various celestial events that change in brightness or position over time.

Ilaria Caiazzo, a postdoctoral scholar at Caltech and the lead author of the new study had been looking for highly magnetized white dwarfs. One candidate object stood out for its rapid changes in brightness, so she decided to investigate further with the CHIMERA instrument at Palomar, as well as HiPERCAM on the Gran Telescopio Canarias in Spain's Canary Islands. Janus was found to be rotating on its axis every 15 minutes based on these data.

To understand the nature of this unusual star further, subsequent observations were conducted using the W. M. Keck Observatory atop Maunakea in Hawaiʻi. Using a spectrometer, the astronomers revealed the presence of hydrogen when one side of the white dwarf was visible and only helium when the other side came into view.

The presence of such different compositions on Janus's surface has baffled astronomers. They have put forward some possible theories to explain this phenomenon, with one suggesting that the star might be undergoing a rare phase of white dwarf evolution, which could involve complex processes occurring within the star.

"Not all, but some white dwarfs transition from being hydrogen- to helium-dominated on their surface. We might have possibly caught one such white dwarf in the act," Caiazzo explained.

The researchers also speculate that magnetic fields could be playing a crucial role in this process. If this is the case, the fields are thought to change the pressure and density of the atmospheric gases.

"The magnetic fields may lead to lower gas pressures in the atmosphere, and this may allow a hydrogen ‘ocean' to form where the magnetic fields are strongest," says co-author James Fuller, professor of theoretical astrophysics at Caltech.

Discovering more of these unique white dwarfs will be crucial in deciphering the mystery.