Left Menu

Farmlands inundated, 105 people rescued in Akhnoor as heavy rain causes flash floods in Chenab

Situation is under control, Additional deputy Commissioner ADC, Jammu, Harvinder Singh told PTI.He said 105 persons have been evacuated from the area in view of the threat of rising water levels.The National and the State Disaster Response Force and local officials were pressed into rescue operations.The situation is under control.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-07-2023 00:39 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 00:39 IST
Farmlands inundated, 105 people rescued in Akhnoor as heavy rain causes flash floods in Chenab
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of acres of land was inundated and a house washed away on Saturday as heavy rain led to a flash flood in the Chenab river in Jammu district's Akhnoor area near the Pakistan border.

A rescue operation was launched by the district administration to bring the people, mostly tribals, to safer areas.

''Chenab is overflowing. The bunds around the banks are damaged. It has breached in a few places and is flowing close to villages, so we have come to evacuate people. Situation is under control,'' Additional deputy Commissioner (ADC), Jammu, Harvinder Singh told PTI.

He said 105 persons have been evacuated from the area in view of the threat of rising water levels.

The National and the State Disaster Response Force and local officials were pressed into rescue operations.

''The situation is under control. In the morning the water level was high. We hope it doesn't rise. We have urged people to stay away from river Chenab,'' Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySp), SDRF, Arvinder Kotwal told PTI.

People said Chenab was getting dangerously close to their villages. ''There is a lot of danger as the river is cutting its course and getting closer to the village,'' Garkhal resident Rahul Sharma said.

Pargwal farmer Rajinder Singh demanded compensation for crops damaged in the flood from the government.

''We appeal to the government for some compensation. In 2014 too, we did not get anything. My crops worth Rs 2-3 lakh is destroyed. I have nothing left,'' Singh said.

With the situation looking grim and the monsoon likely to continue for a few more weeks, people are hopeful that the administration provides them with the necessary relief material.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023