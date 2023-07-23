Jackal with head stuck in jar rescued in J&K’s Poonch
A jackal with its head stuck in a plastic jar was rescued by the wildlife department staff in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Sunday.The rescue operation lasted several hours in the Kankote area and the jackal was released in its natural habitat, Range Officer, Wildlife Protection Department, Mohd Idris Khan said.He said some villagers noticed the jackal and informed the department.
- Country:
- India
A jackal with its head stuck in a plastic jar was rescued by the wildlife department staff in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Sunday.
The rescue operation lasted several hours in the Kankote area and the jackal was released in its natural habitat, Range Officer, Wildlife Protection Department, Mohd Idris Khan said.
He said some villagers noticed the jackal and informed the department. A field staff team of the wildlife range, Poonch, was set up to locate the animal.
''It was a female jackal and is believed to have been trapped for more than a day. The jackal might have pups,” Khan, who supervised the rescue operation, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UCC draft report expected to be submitted to Uttarakhand govt by July 15.
Madhya Pradesh clinches 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship by defeating Jharkhand
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates Uttarakhand's first Himalayan Cultural Center
Traffic movement suspended on Jammu-Srinagar NH, Mughal Road following landslides
Jharkhand Mahadev Temple in Rajasthan issues dress code for devotees