HM Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat CM, Delhi LG; enquires about flood-like situation, Yamuna status

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday and enquired about the flood-like situation in various parts of the state.Shah also had a discussion with Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena about the water level in the Yamuna river.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 12:48 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday and enquired about the flood-like situation in various parts of the state.

Shah also had a discussion with Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena about the water level in the Yamuna river.

''Spoke to Gujarat CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp Ji about the flood-like situation occurring in various parts of the state due to the recent heavy rainfall. Also had a discussion with LG of Delhi, Shri VK Saxena Ji about the water level in the Yamuna river. Ample numbers of SDRF and NDRF teams are available to help the people in need,'' the home minister said on Twitter.

Heavy to very heavy rains pounded several districts in Gujarat's southern and Saurashtra regions on Saturday, triggering a flood-like situation in urban areas and isolating villages amid the water level in dams and rivers surging to danger levels.

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark again on Sunday following a surge in the discharge from the Hathnikund barrage into the river after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

A further increase in the water level of the river is likely to impact the relief-and-rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the national capital, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

