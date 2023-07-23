Left Menu

Odisha govt renames Deer park as Sambalpur Zoo

The zoo at the heart of Sambalpur was established in 1980 on 13 hectare land.One botanical garden with more than 6,000 plants of different variety was started by Hirakud Wildlife Division last year which is acting as a greenbelt for the animals of the zoo and also adding to visitor flow, he said.Now the zoo has 27 enclosures and 333 animals.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 23-07-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 13:12 IST
Odisha govt renames Deer park as Sambalpur Zoo
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has renamed the zoo at Motijharan here as ''Sambalpur Zoo & Rescue Centre'', an official said.

The zoo was earlier named as Deer Park & Wild animal conservation centre. The zoo at the heart of Sambalpur was established in 1980 on 13 hectare land.

One botanical garden with more than 6,000 plants of different variety was started by Hirakud Wildlife Division last year which is acting as a greenbelt for the animals of the zoo and also adding to visitor flow, he said.

Now the zoo has 27 enclosures and 333 animals. Five number of Schedule -1 species animals are also in the zoo like leopard, sloth bear, chousingha, python and peacock. The zoo has 123 deers, 41 Sambars and four Sloth bears.

The zoo acts as a centre for awareness and education on wildlife for general public. Better visitor amenities like more toilets, drinking water, cafeteria, exclusive parking, children's park, complete renovation of drainage and also of enclosures have been done in last one year.

Every Saturday story telling sessions by eminent speakers on wildlife and conservation is also been taken up by Hirakud Division authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023