Odisha govt renames Deer park as Sambalpur Zoo

The Odisha government has renamed the zoo at Motijharan here as ''Sambalpur Zoo & Rescue Centre'', an official said.

The zoo was earlier named as Deer Park & Wild animal conservation centre. The zoo at the heart of Sambalpur was established in 1980 on 13 hectare land.

One botanical garden with more than 6,000 plants of different variety was started by Hirakud Wildlife Division last year which is acting as a greenbelt for the animals of the zoo and also adding to visitor flow, he said.

Now the zoo has 27 enclosures and 333 animals. Five number of Schedule -1 species animals are also in the zoo like leopard, sloth bear, chousingha, python and peacock. The zoo has 123 deers, 41 Sambars and four Sloth bears.

The zoo acts as a centre for awareness and education on wildlife for general public. Better visitor amenities like more toilets, drinking water, cafeteria, exclusive parking, children's park, complete renovation of drainage and also of enclosures have been done in last one year.

Every Saturday story telling sessions by eminent speakers on wildlife and conservation is also been taken up by Hirakud Division authorities.

