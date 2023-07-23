Left Menu

Italian region of Calabria hit by wild fires, heat to intensify

Firefighters battled blazes in the southern Italian region of Calabria on Sunday and forecasters warned that temperatures were set to soar again in parts of the country over the next day or two.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 23-07-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 15:11 IST
Italian region of Calabria hit by wild fires, heat to intensify
Representaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Firefighters battled blazes in the southern Italian region of Calabria on Sunday and forecasters warned that temperatures were set to soar again in parts of the country over the next day or two. Fires were burning in woods and vegetation in various parts of the region, the most southerly part of the Italian mainland, after temperatures climbed to over 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) over the past week.

Additional teams of firefighters were called in from the regions of Campania and Lazio, as well as the Sicilian city of Messina. A heat wave has hit southern Europe during the peak summer tourist season, breaking records - including in Rome - and bringing warnings about an increased risk of deaths. On the Greek island of Rhodes, a wildfire forced thousands of tourists and residents to shelter in schools and stadiums on Sunday.

Forecasters warned of extreme high temperatures of up to 48C in southern Italy and the islands of Sicily and Sardinia on Monday before a return to more normal summer levels from the middle of the week. Italy is one of the European countries most affected by climate change and suffered deadly floods in May.

Parts of northern Italy have also seen intense hail storms as the hot weather broke down there in the last few days. "The effects of our climate becoming more tropical are changing everything and have a direct impact on the economy," Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin told La Repubblica newspaper on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023