Left Menu

Digital pathology may turn game changer in medical industry

A microscope scanning and analysis system that has been automated and is ready for global adoption has been tested, put into practice, and accredited by researchers. The system significantly enhanced tests in terms of cost, quality, and speed, according to UQ Professor of AI Brian Lovell.

ANI | Updated: 23-07-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 15:52 IST
Digital pathology may turn game changer in medical industry
Representative Image (Image source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington DC [US], July 23 (ANI):  A microscope scanning and analysis system that has been automated and is ready for global adoption has been tested, put into practice, and accredited by researchers. The system significantly enhanced tests in terms of cost, quality, and speed, according to UQ Professor of AI Brian Lovell.

"This digital pathology technology processes thousands of tests a day and has been accredited by the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA)," Professor Lovell said. "At times the system can increase the productivity of pathologists and scientists by factors of 10 or more."The system also provides the ability to obtain second opinions via telepathology and dramatically improves record keeping and access of historical records, as the glass slides are no longer needed to be archived for years."

SNP Chief Executive Officer Dr Michael Harrison said the technology is a game changer in many areas of healthcare. "SNP laboratories in Brisbane are already using the system to improve the speed and accuracy of diagnoses," Dr Harrison said.

"Our scientists now use a digitised image often with associated AI instead of being tied to a microscope for many hours." "This is the most significant change in the performance of morphological tests for decades."

Professor Lovell said there had previously been major problems with obtaining sharp, in-focus images with no human intervention. "Digital pathology images are often thousands of times larger than typical digital photos," he said.

"This meant microscopy for diagnosing from tissue, blood and other specimen types was unable to be automated until now. "Our active scanner knows what it is scanning and where it should scan, using image analysis and artificial intelligence.

"This greatly increases image quality and reduces file size." CEO of UQ commercialisation company UniQuest, Dr Dean Moss, said the technology demonstrated the benefits of industry collaboration with innovative researchers.

"It's exciting to see the advancement of a project that promises to have a transformative impact on better health outcomes," Dr Moss said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023