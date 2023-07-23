Left Menu

Pope calls on world leaders to do more to tackle climate change

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 23-07-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 15:56 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis said on Sunday that recent heat waves across many parts of the world and flooding in countries such as South Korea showed that more urgent action was needed to tackle climate change.

"Please, I renew my appeal to world leaders to do something more concrete to limit polluting emissions," the Pope said at the end of his Angelus message to crowds in St. Peter's Square. 

