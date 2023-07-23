Left Menu

At least 9 die and three dozen wounded in a building collapse in Cameroon

PTI | Yaounde | Updated: 23-07-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 16:31 IST
At least 9 die and three dozen wounded in a building collapse in Cameroon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cameroon

At least nine people were killed and nearly three dozen wounded in a building collapse, Cameroonian authorities said on Sunday.

A four-story building collapsed onto a smaller one early Sunday morning in Douala, the country's economic centre and largest city, 130 miles (210 km) west of the capital, Yaounde.

“The casualty figures may be higher. Rescue workers, assisted by Cameroon government troops, are still digging the wreckage to see if more bodies can be recovered,” said Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, governor of Cameroon's Littoral region.

The military's fire brigade has been ordered to join the country's Red Cross and other rescue services in searching for survivors trapped under the rubble.

Residents living in the Ndogbon neighbourhood where the incident took place said they are in shock.

“We heard people screaming … and struggled to help some out of the wreckage, but could not do it with our spades and (garden) hoes,” said Gaspard Ndoppo, who lives near the collapsed buildings.

Building collapses happen often in Douala, sometimes due to natural disasters such as landslides and other times because of poor construction, locals say.

Douala's city council is currently demolishing houses in high-risk zones susceptible to floods or landslides.

The building that collapsed on Sunday was not marked for demolition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023