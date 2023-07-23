Left Menu

Revamp of Thane rly station to begin soon, says Sena MP Ranjan Vichare

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a waiting hall for commuters at Thane station, Vichare said the Railways has approved the remodelling of the station and provided Rs 1,100 crore for the first phase of the project.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-07-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 17:26 IST
Revamp of Thane rly station to begin soon, says Sena MP Ranjan Vichare
  • Country:
  • India

The work on the remodelling of the historic Thane railway station, which is slated to be a two-storey building, will begin soon, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Ranjan Vichare said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a waiting hall for commuters at Thane station, Vichare said the Railways has approved the remodelling of the station and provided Rs 1,100 crore for the first phase of the project. The total cost of the remodeling project is Rs 2,200 crore, he said. The remodeled structure will have a commercial space for restaurants and shops and a helipad, which will be used during emergencies, the Lok Sabha MP from Thane said. The building will be equipped with the most modern facilities, and will have connectivity to the metro rail route as well, he said.

The work on a new railway station between Thane and Mulund stations will also start in due course, Vichare said, adding that in the last nine years, the railways had considered all his proposals and provided better passenger amenities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023